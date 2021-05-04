ELGIN — Locals can revive memories of an old grocery store and lumber mill on Sunday, May 9, when the Elgin Museum opens for its spring and summer season.
New features at the museum include a small wooden shopping basket for the old Model Grocery Store in Elgin and a collection of photos from the town’s old Hanford F. Reed Lumber Co. All are items people have provided to the project during the past six months.
“We are so thankful for all the help we have received from the community,” said Gerald Hopkins, president of the board of directors of the Elgin Museum and Historical Society.
The Model Grocery Store basket is empty, but next to it are the prices of groceries from the store, which is believed to have operated in the 1920s and 1930s. They included: 10 pounds of sweet potatoes for 42 cents, two bunches of celery for 25 cents, and 2 pounds of cranberries for 38 cents.
The Hanford F. Reed Lumber Co. operated for several decades until at least 1953. It was near where Elgin High School is today, according to the book “History of Elgin” by Bernal Hug. Hanford F. Reed operated the mill. He learned about Elgin in 1905 while attending the Lewis and Clark Centennial and American Pacific Exposition in Portland with his wife during their honeymoon. The mill under Reed’s management moved to Elgin from Ladd Canyon, according to Hug’s book.
Other new features at the museum include Oregon Trail paintings, historical clothes and glasses, a bar made from barn wood and a Elgin fire chief hat from decades ago. The hat complements an old bell of the Elgin Fire Department, which is outside the entry to the museum.
New features at the site include a saddle at least 90 years old inside Elgin’s old jail, which the historical society renovated more than a year ago. The jail was opened to the public for the first time last fall when the museum briefly opened after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jail was originally on Seventh Street in Elgin, from 1895 to 1914. The small wooden building was moved to an Elgin farm sometime after the Elgin Opera House was built. A jail was put inside the opera house following its construction in 1912, making the older one unnecessary.
The museum is beginning its third year in its new location at 180 N. Eighth St., the former site of the Elgin City Hall, which moved to the former W.C. Construction office building in late 2018.
The museum was previously on the second floor of the Elgin Opera House. It closed in about 2007 because of space issues before reopening in the spring of 2019 after the former city hall building became available.
Steve Oliver, a member of the Elgin Museum and Historical Society Board, said the new location is better because of the additional space it provides, allowing the museum to have a greater number of displays.
Oliver and Hopkins said they credited much of the success of the move to the tireless work of volunteers.
Those who stepped up in a big way include Charlie Horn and Dina Allen, both members of the museum board. Horn and Allen, in March, were honored as Elgin’s man and woman of the year by the Elgin Chamber of Commerce. The honor saluted the work Horn and Allen did in getting the museum reopened.
Hopkins said among the museum features that have been growing in popularity over the three years are its reading room, which includes a growing number of local history books and bound volumes of Elgin’s old city newspaper, the Elgin Recorder.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9 to celebrate Mother’s Day. Its regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. No admission will be charged May 9, but donations will be accepted.
Admission for the remainder of the spring and summer season will be $2 per person.
