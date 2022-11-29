Evensong on Grand Staircase circa 1956.jpg

Eastern Oregon College of Education students congregate on the Grand Staircase for the 1956 rendition of Evensong, a commencement ceremony for graduating students. Now Eastern Oregon University, the La Grande school will be able to repair and once again use the staircase thanks to a $4 grant.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo
EOU Grand Staircase 2022
Buy Now

An iron gate blocks access to the Grand Staircase at Eastern Oregon University on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The staircase, which connected the university to the rest of La Grande, has not been safe to use for a number of years. 

LA GRANDE — It’s appropriate that the rehabilitation of Eastern Oregon University’s Grand Staircase is being handled one step at a time.

The vintage architectural edifice was granted a new lease on life when the Oregon Legislature earmarked $4 million — part of a $100 million rural infrastructure package — for its renovation.

EONS Evensong 1936

Eastern Oregon Normal School students congregate on the Grand Staircase for the 1936 rendition of Evensong, a commencement ceremony for graduating students. The Oregon Legislature in 2022 granted the La Grande school, now Eastern Oregon University, $4 million to restore the historic staircase, after the university and local advocates worked for years on end to secure the funding.
EOU Grand Staircase 2022
Buy Now

Eastern Oregon University's Grand Staircase stands in a state of disrepair on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The university has received a $4 million grant to restore the historic staircase to its former glory, with work slated to begin in the spring of 2023.
EOU Grand Staircase

Eastern Oregon University’s Grand Staircase was built in 1929 and has been in disrepair for a number of years. The staircase, which was listed as one of Oregon’s most endangered places in 2017, was built to furnish pedestrian access from downtown to the EOU campus as well as a place for gatherings and events.
EONS Evensong 1936

Eastern Oregon Normal School students congregate on the Grand Staircase for the 1936 rendition of Evensong, a commencement ceremony for graduating students. The Oregon Legislature in 2022 granted the La Grande school, now Eastern Oregon University, $4 million to restore the historic staircase, after the university and local advocates worked for years on end to secure the funding.
EONS construction 1920s

Workers stop for a photograph during the construction of the Grand Staircase at Eastern Oregon Normal School — now Eastern Oregon University — in the 1920s. The university learned in March 2022 it will receive $4 million to restore the historic staircase.
EOU Grand Staircase 2022
Buy Now

The view from the top of Eastern Oregon University’s Grand Staircase on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, shows how the structure once restored will again connect the campus with the community of La Grande.
EOU Grand Staircase 2022
Buy Now

An iron gate blocks access to the Grand Staircase at Eastern Oregon University on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The staircase, which connected the university to the rest of La Grande, has not been safe to use for a number of years. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.