LA GRANDE — Each weekday morning Mountain Valley Therapy is filled with patients with comeback stories to share.
Many are there to receive therapy for muscle or bone injuries or help in recovering from joint replacement surgeries.
And then there is Bruce Kevan, a retired La Grande educator with a comeback story so compelling anyone searching for a superlative to describe its magnitude might emerge empty-handed.
Kevan is the survivor of a spinal cord injury suffered in a bicycle accident 5-1/2 years ago. The crash left his legs paralyzed. Today, thousands of hours of rehabilitation work later, Kevan continues to make progress in terms of nerve and muscle function. Still Kevan, who is able to drive a vehicle that is specially outfitted, needs an electric wheelchair to move about.
It is a wheelchair he may soon rise from on his own. Kevan is regaining the ability to walk thanks to a powered Indego Exoskeleton, a wearable mobile machine powered by a system of electric motors, pneumatics, levers and hydraulics that allow for limb movement after receiving signals from a user’s brain.
The exoskeleton arrived in October. Since then, Kevan has walked a total of 3,000 meters — about 1.86 miles — indoors at Mountain Valley Therapy with the aid of a physical therapy team that provides constant support. The indoor walks, often made in 23-step increments, leave Kevan exhausted, a level of weariness that is nonetheless exhilarating because he has not felt this type of fatigue since his injury.
“It is an amazing feeling for me,” he said.
Rachael Dillavou, a physical therapist at Mountain Valley who has been leading Kevan’s therapy for the past three years, said Kevan has made so much progress in using the exoskeleton that she believes he will be able to walk on his own while wearing it in several months. This means Kevan, who lives near Greenwood Elementary where he is a volunteer, soon may be able to walk there and plenty of other places.
This is the third type of exoskeleton Kevan has had during his therapy. The others were much stiffer and unwieldy and were difficult to walk in unattended.
“It was like I was Frankenstein. I was so stiff legged,” Kevan said.
However, those exoskeletons played a valuable role in his recovery.
“They helped get me on my feet,” he said.
Kevan knew immediately after being fitted with the Indego Exoskeleton the first time that it would make him dramatically more ambulatory. He understood this when he realized the new exoskeleton made it much easier for him to stand.
“I said, ‘I’m sold,’” he recalled.
He then went on to walk more than 20 steps with the help of his therapists, a red-letter experience for Kevan, since he had not been able to do this since his accident.
“It was an emotional day,” he said.
That walk and the many that have followed reflect how the signals Kevan’s legs are receiving from his brain are getting stronger. The exoskeleton would not operate if this were not the case, Dillavou said, stressing that the device is far from automatic.
“It takes a little input from the brain and maximizes it,” she said. “It is not a robot. You have to work.”
The State Accident Insurance Fund covers the cost of the exoskeleton.
“They have paid for everything, every step of the way,” Kevan said. “They have been incredibly supportive.”
Kevan qualified for assistance from SAIF because he was injured while at work serving as interim principal at Central Elementary School. He was cycling to a meeting when the accident occurred in 2014. Kevan worked in the La Grande School District as a principal for almost 20 years, including 10 as Central Elementary’s principal, before retiring in 2010 after a 34-year career as an educator.
Dillavou said SAIF officials are well aware of the remarkable progress Kevan is continuing to make. A letter from SAIF, she said, referred to Kevan’s “awesome track record,” which contributed to their approval of funding for Kevan’s Indego Exoskeleton.
Dillavou also said she has never had a patient work harder than Kevan has.
“We never have to motivate him,” she said. “He motivates us.”
Dillavou explained Kevan is a source of inspiration for her staff because of what he has overcome.
Kevan said his feeling of appreciation for his therapy team and everyone who has helped along his road to recovery is immeasurable.
“I live in gratitude,” said Kevan, who is a member of the La Grande School Board.
Dillavou credits the support he has received from his wife, Karen, and all members of his family, with being critical to his recovery.
“They have been enormously involved. They are his cheerleaders,” she said.
Dillavou also credited Kevan’s church, the Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, with providing support that has made a crucial difference.
The therapist never ceases to be amazed at Kevan’s unceasing determination to continue moving forward.
“He could have drawn a line in the sand five years ago but he didn’t and he still has not not drawn a line,” Dillavou said.
Kevan is not only a remarkably hard worker but also a delight to be around, Dillavou said, because of his perpetual optimism. The therapist said this has kept his rehabilitation sessions from becoming grueling for him and his therapy team.
“It has been a fun journey,” Dillavou said.
