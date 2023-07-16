Landon Braden, superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District, shows one of the transitional apartments being constructed upstairs in the ESD's building in Enterprise on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Landon Braden, superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District, looks over one of the new apartments being created upstairs Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the ESD's building in Enterprise.
Landon Braden, superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District, strolls down the hallway amid furniture donated by Viridian Management in the ESD's building in Enterprise on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Landon Braden, superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District, shows an area of cubicles ESD workers may use once remodelling is comple in the ESD's building in Enterprise on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Joseph Fish, left, and Brant Gorham, who work in the Tech Department of the Wallowa County Education Service District perform their duties Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Landon Braden, superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District, shows one of the new offices in the ESD's building in Enterprise on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
ENTERPRISE — How to solve the problem of a shortage of affordable workforce housing has dominated the discussions of many in Wallowa County in recent times, but the Wallowa County Education Service District is doing something about it.
Not that others aren’t, but the ESD has been actively taking steps to revamp the Wallowa Professional Building in Enterprise and begin creating apartments on the second floor of the building to serve as transitional housing for educators.
