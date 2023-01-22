LA GRANDE — Steve Hamilton, who was arrested along with Ronald Lee in connection to the 2018 murder of Loretta Williams, was sentenced in Union County Circuit Court on two counts of hindering the prosecution.

Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hill, of Hermiston, sentenced Hamilton on Friday, Jan. 20, to two consecutive 45 month sentences for each count of hindering the prosecution. He will get credit for time served dating back to his arrest on March 21, 2019, and be eligible for alternative incarceration programs.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

