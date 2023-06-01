Building the acoustical panels is a team effort at the 4-H Extension Office on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Aubrey Bisenius and Karlee Patterson spear headed the project as their Union County Stitch Witches 4-H club junior leadership project.
Karlee Patterson, left and Aubrey Bisenius, right, hold up an acoustical panel in the 4-H Extension Office on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Patterson and Bisenius, along with other community members, constructed 40 panels to hang in the Mount Emily Exhibit Hall for their Union County Stitch Witches 4-H club junior leadership project.
Karlee Patterson, left and Aubrey Bisenius, right, stand under the hung acoustical panels in the Mount Emily Exhibit Hall on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The panels will help absorb sound and reduce echo in the room.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Building the acoustical panels is a team effort at the 4-H Extension Office on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Vice President of the Union County Fair Board Melinda Becker-Bisenius moves the frames for the acoustical panels at the 4-H Extension Office on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
