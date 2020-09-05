Debate on five matters not related to politics, social movements, religion or the coronavirus
LA GRANDE — Politics and religion are long-standing hot topics of debate in the United States, more so in an election year. Add in social movements, protests and the pandemic, and arguments abound in 2020.
Any of these come up, and people can get riled up quickly.
So in an effort to start discussions that are much less likely to get heated, The Observer reached out to ask some questions of a different nature: Do you like your watermelon with or without salt? Are you a fan of self checkout? Here is what they had to say on those and other “pressing issues.”
1) Stop at a yellow light or go through?
Dan Cosner, who lives in Union County north of Elgin, said he believes one should always stop at a yellow light. He speaks from an insightful perspective for he is a former school bus driver.
“When it hits yellow you should be prepared to stop,” he said. “You just don’t go through an intersection when the light is about to change.”
Cosner said that the one- or two-second delay between the light changing from green to red is not enough time to take a risk.
“I do not think that is sufficient enough to take a chance on running through,” Cosner said.
Nathan Smutz of La Grande said he will drive through a yellow light only if he believes there is enough time to do so safely.
Chris Hayward of La Grande, who describes himself as a cautious driver, said he handles yellow lights based on the speed he is traveling.
If he is driving fast he is more likely to continue on through, but he stops when moving slowly, which is often. Hayward said the last thing he wants to do is create havoc at an intersection.
Max Griffin also uses a conservative approach when encountering yellow lights. He said he will drive through one only if he is certain there is sufficient time.
“If I am the first car at a yellow light I will go through,” Griffin said.
2) Salt or not on watermelon?
“Without salt. No good reason, I just like it better without salt,” according to Reed and Associates owner Kevin Reed.
Two others agreed.
“Without. If I’m going to have watermelon I want the sweet,” La Grande Middle School teacher and LHS baseball coach Parker McKinley said. “Cantaloupe I eat with salt.”
“Without. Honestly I don’t love watermelon,” said Eastern Oregon University volleyball coach Kaki McLean-Morehead. “Love watermelon candy but I don’t love watermelon.”
3) Pineapple on pizza?
La Grande resident Christopher Jennings said he is very much against pineapple on pizza.
“Pineapple has no place in this dimension,” Jennings said. “It is alien fruit as far as I’m concerned, let alone on a slice of my pizza.”
Jennings is not alone in his aversion to the topping. La Grande high school student Michael Kaback said he doesn’t particularly like pineapple, but sees how others may enjoy it.
“It’s not for me,” he said, “but pineapple should be on pizza for those who want it.”
Local Harvest Eatery and Pub, a pizza place in La Grande, serves the fruit on its pizzas. Owner Bruce Rogers said people like it for the combination of sweet and salty flavors.
4) Self checkout or regular checkout?
If they have a small total of items, Reed, McKinley and McLean-Morehead each are headed for self checkout.
If there’s a cartload, the main checkouts are a consideration.
“I’m a mixture. It depends on load size. It depends on how long the line is,” McLean-Morehead said.
McKinley has no preference.
“Small cart, or only a few, self checkout,” he said. “Several items, I would go through the check stand so the checker can bag and I don’t have the stuff piled on the (self check) counter.”
“Self checkout,” Reed said. “If I wait for a checker it takes too long.”
Smutz said he has mixed feelings about self checkout. He likes to use it if he has only a few items because he said it can be faster than going through a regular checkout line. Smutz said though that if he has produce that has to be weighed he won’t use self checkout because the process can be time consuming. Smutz also said he worries self checkout may cost checkers their jobs.
Griffin takes a firm stand against self checkout.
“The screen is hard to see and there are too many questions (on the screen),” Griffin said.
Sarah Fischer of La Grande also dislikes self checkout on a social and technological basis. Fischer said it prevents people from interacting with others, and the devices are prone to glitches.
“Something always goes wrong,” she said.
Hayward, however, is a fan of self checkout.
“Self checkout seems quicker,” he said. “It is a nice option.”
5) How young is too young for a cellphone/smartphone?
With the world at children’s fingertips in an instant, Reed, McKinley and McLean-Morehead, who are parents, have a range of viewpoints.
“I am going to refrain from my kid having a cellphone as long as I can,” McLean-Morehead said, referencing her 8-year-old daughter. “Too young is 8 years old.”
“Ten would be the earliest for sure, probably older if we lived in a perfect world,” Reed said.
McKinley offered the highest age of the three.
“Middle school is too early for smartphones,” he said. “I don’t think that they are socially responsible enough to handle the freedom that smartphones provide, and there is a lot of dangerous stuff out there.”
