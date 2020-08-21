LA GRANDE — Robert Strope has received a raving review from the La Grande City Council.
“Robert serves the community with professionalism and integrity. His evaluations by councilors and directors reflect these qualities,” La Grande Mayor Steve Clements said.
During a work session Wednesday, Aug. 19, the La Grande city manager earned high marks across the board in a performance review, one that included praise for a budget that kept La Grande in a strong place financially even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think probably his top score was his financial, his budgetary knowledge,” said Councilor Mary Ann Miesner. “He’s very knowledgeable about the budget, and we feel confident about his ability to put the budget together.”
Miesner added the city ends a year with more money available than it budgeted for because of Strope’s approach.
That has proven key during the pandemic, as the city was able to put together an emergency loan program for local small businesses that doled out more than 20 loans, Strope said. The city also has been able to set aside $250,000 from the current budget to help with future coronavirus-related issues should they arise.
“He’s always had us have a little bit of a safety net,” Councilor Corrine Dutto said. “That was really helpful with COVID, because we were able to offer some small business loans that we were able to deliver much quicker than the state or the federal grants or loans. We were able to help our businesses quickly.”
Strope’s assessment had an average score of 4.48 out of 5 on the eight metrics he was scored on, and in 44 of the metrics, his score was either a 4 or 5.
“One of the things that I think is really important is you don’t get a good review as a city manager without a great team of folks that work with you,” Strope said. “Much like being a coach of a football team, you’re graded on a large part how the team is performing. They do a nice job of making me look good, and more important they do a great job with the city of La Grande, which is gratifying.”
Keeping the city in solid financial positioning has been a high priority for Strope.
“The council talked about the importance of being in good financial shape. That is something I take a lot of pride in. It goes back to the team,” he said. “They do a great job managing the budget. They are conservative in what they ask for.”
Miesner also spoke highly of Strope’s integrity as a straight shooter who won’t tell one councilor a different answer to a question than another.
“Whatever I’ve heard from him, other councilors have heard the same thing. Any of the directors will tell you the same information,” she said.
“His integrity is implicit in my opinion,” Miesner added, calling that the most important facet to her.
Dutto agreed.
“He’s a very good leader. He knows all the laws and statutes and regulations so he does not lead us astray in that way,” she said. “Overall, I think the message was we all appreciated his integrity.”
His temperament and even-keel approach — even during the pandemic — were points commented on by the council during the work session.
Even in areas the council wants Strope to focus on, the city manager already is working to make improvements.
“One of the things we have not completed that they asked me to move up on the priority list is consolidate all our city policies into a personnel policy handbook,” he said of a move that would put policies that are scattered into one document. “That is something we’ve been working on for a number of months.”
The review, Stope said, will be made official in September.
“I’m very happy with him,” Dutto said. “I think he is an outstanding asset to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.