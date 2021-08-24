UNION — Homeowners Roger and Debbie Clark were enjoying breakfast Tuesday, Aug. 24, when they heard a loud rushing noise coming from outside.
The couple opened their patio door to see flames spewing out from their outdoor barbecue cabana and catching their home, situated at 986 N 1st St., on fire.
“We were inside, just finishing up breakfast and heard this rushing sound — like standing next to a jet airplane and the whole house was engulfed,” Roger Clark said.
As Roger was fighting the fire, a propane tank exploded, sending the tank across the yard and setting fires to a field adjacent to the house. The couple attempted to dial 911 but their phones were not working.
“It was already so big and so hot, I could feel my skin burn from out there. We tried to call 911 but our cell service wasn’t working. So I ran over to the neighbors and they had already called,” Debbie Clark said. “The neighbors all ran over and grabbed hoses and started. We were all out, us with a dog and the cats were all out.”
Neighbors responded to the incident, helping to dial 911 for the couple as the flames engulfed the patio and the home’s garage. The neighbors, along with the homeowners, fought the fire with garden hoses until the Union Rural Fire Protection District was able to arrive on scene and douse the fire. Resources with the La Grande Fire Department also responded to help mop up the fire.
“It was the hottest, nastiest fire I’d ever seen. When they got here, it didn’t take them long to get it out at all,” Debbie Clark said.
The flames damaged an outdoor patio area, as well as significantly damaged a garage wall. The rest of the home was spared from the fire, which started shortly before 9 a.m.. The intensity of the heat had caused the license plate of the homeowners' truck that was parked several feet away to melt. Small grass fires were also started in the adjacent lot, caused by the burning propane tank that had flown after it exploded.
“It’s a hell of a way to get to know your neighbors,” Debbie Clark said.
The couple have had the home for more than 20 years. It is unclear what caused the fire. There were no reported injuries, and the homeowners have insurance to cover the damage caused by the fire.
“I think my barbecue season is over for the season,” Roger Clark said.
