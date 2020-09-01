LA GRANDE — The covers of page-turning books are turning heads at the La Grande Middle School Library’s south entrance.
The talent of two young painters whose brush strokes are making popular fiction characters leap off pages is the reason.
La Grande High School junior Anna Kreutz and 2020 La Grande High School graduate Maggie Riley recently finished painting expanded images of book covers on the walls alongside the south entrance of the school’s library. The colorful images are of covers of works popular with middle school students. They consists of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” both by J.K. Rowling, and books from the Percy Jackson & The Olympians novel series by Rick Riordan, The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins, The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney and the Twilight series by Stephenie Meyer.
Keri Myer, the middle school’s librarian, said she was impressed with the work done by Kreutz and Riley, noting their attention to detail.
“They did a fantastic job,” she said.
Myer said their art has added zest to the entrance.
“They have made (the entrance) seem like a different place,” Myer said. “It brings excitement to the library.”
Myer wanted to liven up the library’s south entrance because it now is its main entryway. The library’s west doors were its previous main entryway. This is no longer the case because the La Grande School District during the summer converted a portion of the library’s east side into two classrooms because of anticipated enrollment growth.
When La Grande Middle School students are able to return to school after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, they will be using the west entrance to get to these classrooms because it is closer. Myer said she anticipates the south entrance will be used almost exclusively to enter the library.
Riley and Kreutz started their work in the winter and continued it this summer. They had to work separately, though, because of COVD-19 social distancing standards.
Kreutz, who will be a junior at La Grande High this fall, said one of the biggest challenges of the project was dealing with the uneven surface of the walls at the entrance.
This made it more difficult to apply paint. Kreutz said it took multiple brush strokes in some cases.
Riley said she hopes the indoor mural inspires more students to check out the library’s collection.
“I hope it encourages students to read more,” said the 2020 La Grande High School graduate, who soon will be attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Myer selected Riley and Kreutz for the project on the recommendations of La Grande High School art teacher Rich McIlmoil, who previously taught at the middle school.
“Both have a lot of drive. They don’t need a lot of push,” McIlmoil said. “They also have a lot of pride.”
The art teacher speaks as if he would give Kreutz and Riley an A-plus.
“Oh man, they did a great job,” McIlmoil said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.