LA GRANDE — A long wait is almost over for La Grande School District students in grades seven through 12 and their teachers.
All middle and high school students can receive in-person instruction starting Wednesday, Jan. 27, the first time since mid March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of all Oregon school buildings to students. Changing state metrics for COVID-19 helped open the doors to real classrooms as opposed to virtual ones. The district’s kindergarten through sixth grade students have been receiving in-person instruction since earlier this month.
“We are all glad that they are coming back,” said La Grande High School math teacher Jess Roberts.
Since mid March 2020, most teaching for grades seven through 12 has been online via the district’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program. Roberts said he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to work in person with his students.
“The students need it, and teachers need it,” Roberts said.
The educator added it will be much easier to get students to complete their assignments while in a real classroom, where he can observe students as they work and provide quick help when students have questions.
Students looking forward to coming back include LHS sophomore Eli Bisenius, who will not miss Comprehensive Distance Learning.
“I am pretty excited. I am looking forward to not looking at a computer,” the sophomore said.
Bisenius also said he cannot wait to get to LHS where he will have the chance to see his friends again.
LHS counselor Teresa Dowdy said the sense of anticipation at the school as Jan. 27 approaches is a lot like the feeling students and teachers normally have in late August as the summer break ends.
“It is like the first day of school,” Dowdy said.
Teachers are delighted to have students back in class, she said, but noted in some cases their happiness is restrained because many educators here have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19. She said teachers want to be vaccinated not only to protect themselves but also their students.
“I feel that some teachers would be a little more excited if they were already vaccinated,” Dowdy said.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last week she wants to make vaccinating educators a priority, but it is not yet known when Northeast Oregon educators will be vaccinated.
The returning students will attend school in A and B cohorts on alternate days to allow for social distancing. Grade seven through 12 students will be required to complete assignments on their own during the days they are not in class.
This unusual schedule is among new aspects the La Grande middle and high schools will have to adjust to. Dowdy said some stunners are nervous about the new schedules and social distancing rules they will have to follow
“They will have to navigate some new things before they settle into a new routine and feel comfortable,” Dowdy said.
Eli Bisenius’s sister Aubrey, a La Grande Middle School eighth grader, also is looking forward to seeing her friends and having the opportunity to study at school where she said there will be less distractions than at home.
Aubrey Bisenius said she is not worried about the new rules she will have to follow at LMS.
“I am fine with it as long as I’m going to school,” the eight grader said.
LHS and LMS choir teacher Kevin Durfee also is delighted he will be able to instruct students in person once again. He said teaching students online is awkward and limiting. He noted it is impossible to get groups of students to sing together in harmony via internet teleconference sessions because of the difference in students’ home internet connections and computer equipment. Still, Durfee said he was impressed with the efforts the school district’s administrators and staff made to meet the needs of students while offering Comprehensive Distance Learning.
“I don’t know anyone who has not worked extremely hard to do what is best for students,” Durfee said.
LHS Spanish teacher Anne March said she senses students are excited about returning to school for in-person instruction after being home for so long.
“They will appreciate the four walls of a classroom,” March said.
She said it has been difficult for students to study at home because of distractions such as loud siblings and home responsibilities.
March lauded how hard teachers and students have worked during the pandemic to overcome hurdles to education.
“It has been hard,” March said, “but we made it work.”
