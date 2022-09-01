LA GRANDE — Oregon’s fire season is well underway, and as smoke-filled thunderhead clouds loom to the Wallowa-Whitman National Park, Union County citizens may see cause for concern.
According to Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Public Affairs Officer Matthew Burks, portions of the region's forest fires are doing what they need to be doing.
“They're wildfires that are being used for resource benefit,” Burks asserted. “They've started naturally and they're in an area that has an overabundance of trees, so we need them to help clean up the forest and put some fire breaks in.”
Due to this year’s long, wet spring, and minimal fire activity in the area, Burks said that letting these fires burn will help prepare for the next hotter, drier season — and create a more natural habitat
The Sturgill Fire, located in the North Minam Drainage, is burning through mixed conifer forests. This naturally occurring blaze, started by a lightning strike on Monday, Aug. 22, around noon, currently covers around 4,815 acres.
The Nebo Fire is estimated to have started on Thursday, Aug. 25, after lightning strikes earlier in the week. It is located 21 miles southeast of Enterprise, near Mount Nebo. The fire has reached the Upper Lick Creek Drainage and is burning in subalpine fir and grass.
Burks noted that both the Nebo and Sturgill fires are “doing a lot of good in terms of cleaning up fuels.”
According to the national forest’s leadership team, they are closely monitoring the conditions of the Nebo Fire, and firefighters are preparing containment features on nearby road and trail systems to protect adjacent structures, including Big Sheep Camp, Lick Creek Guard Station and Indian Crossing Campground.
The forest service expects total containment of both fires to occur in late October.
“Keeping them in the wilderness is the main objective at this point,” Burks said.
Burks understands the public concern that arises when it comes to wildfires, but there’s a public education component to acknowledge as well. Preventing every forest fire would simply lead to an unhealthy ecosystem, he said.
“These are fire adaptive ecosystems, and if we suppress every fire, we're just going to have bigger and worse fires,” he said. “We're just kicking the can down the road.”
According to Burks, a healthy forest contains mature, tall trees without much ground fuel — lower layer growth including roots, downed trees, branches, logs and undergrowth. These conditions would normally be a result of yearly fires that keep forests “actively clean.”
Due to continued suppression efforts, Burks said, small trees and undergrowth have gotten out of control, making it hard to see through the forest and providing ample fuel for fires. This is where naturally occurring wildfires — like the Sturgill and Nebo fires — can come in handy. By allowing these blazes to burn, “fire breaks” are created that can help mitigate future fires.
“You’ll see some intense burning out of these two fires, but afterward you have this area that is more free and open from all that fuel,” he said.
Firefighters are working to maintain adjacent private property and inholding within the national park — including Red’s Horse Ranch and Minam River Lodge. The expected fire increase has prompted several trail closures until further notice.
Double Creek Fire Update
The Double Creek Fire, Burks explained, is a different story. He called the blaze an “active fire suppression incident” and noted that full suppression efforts are underway, including air tankers, helicopters, repellers, and firefighters. This fire was first detected on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and is located along Hat Point Road near Grizzly Ridge. The 1,500 acre blaze was also likely sparked by lightning but carried more concern because of its proximity to residences.
“It is growing and it'll probably grow today,” Burkes noted during a Thursday, Sep. 1 interview. “But we're working with our partners to put that one out.”
The Wallowa County Sheriff issued a change in the evacuation levels for the Double Creek Fire area beginning Thursday, Sep. 1. The new levels are:
• Level 2, “get Set” for the Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange, including Freezeout Road.
• Level 1, “be Ready” for the Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek.
• Level 1, “be Ready” for the Imnaha River Road, from the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch including Imnaha River Woods.
Closures due to Nebo and Sturgill fires:
• The North Minam Trail (1675), from the junction of the Minam Trail (1673) and North Minam Trail (1675) to the junction with the Bowman Trail (1651).
• Green Lakes Trail (1666), from the junction of the North Minam Trail (1673) to the terminus of the trail at Green Lake.
• Use of Forest Service Road 3900100 from the 39 Road junction to Tenderfoot Trailhead.
• Use of Forest Road 3925015 from junction of Forest Service Road 3925 to Lick Creek Trailhead.
Use of Forest Road 3900200 from the 39 road junction to Forest Service Road 3925015 road .
Use of Tenderfoot Trail (1819) from the Tenderfoot trailhead to the 1828 and 1812 trail junctions.
Use of Lick Creek Trail (1809) from the Lick Creek Trailhead to the junction of the South Fork Imnaha Trail (1816).
