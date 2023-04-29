Eastern Oregon Teacher Academy

High school students attending the Eastern Oregon Teacher Academy pose for a group photo at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. The free five-day summer institute offers college credit and is designed for students interested in pursuing a career in education.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — High school students have an opportunity to get a head start on earning college credit through several Early College Initiatives summer institutes at Eastern Oregon University.

The benefit of high school students attending summer institutes is not only to collect college credit. Students who participate in the summer institutes that take place on the EOU campus stay in residence halls and dine on campus, and the courses are taught by EOU faculty.

Interviewing our elders 6.jpg

High school students study during a 2022 summer institute at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. The university's summer institutes offer high schoolers the opportunity to earn college credit while staying on campus.
Jillian Hoefer is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at jhoefer@lagrandeobserver.com.

