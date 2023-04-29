LA GRANDE — High school students have an opportunity to get a head start on earning college credit this summer through several Early College Initiatives summer institutes at Eastern Oregon University.
Here's a guide to some of the programs that will be offered this summer:
Life: Past, Present, and Future
During the Life: Past, Present, and Future institute, which takes place July 23-28, students will learn about the past, present and future through hands-on learning experiences. Students pick one of three pathways to explore over the five-day institute. Students who choose the “past” path will have the chance to examine a mammoth that was found in the area. Students who decide to explore the past will also examine turtle and oreodont fossils. Those who decide to explore the “present" will study disease transmission and the tracking of diseases. Students who pick the “future” path will study pond snails and how the snails interact with the environment through their senses. This opportunity is first-come-first serve; 30 spots are available.
Eastern Oregon Teacher Academy
The Eastern Oregon Teacher Academy, June 25-29, is an opportunity for both high school students and adults who are interested in education. Students will attend seminars from College of Education faculty members and gain knowledge designed to help them decide if a future career in education is the right fit for them. Kathleen Brown, the associate director of Early College Initiatives, said the Teacher Academy has been going on for three years. In all, 24 spots are available. People interested in attending the institute are required to write an essay; applicants are selected based on the essays.
Shark Tank
The Shark Tank is a tailored experience which will take place July 23-28. The labs and facilities at EOU will be open for students to use during this institute. The purpose of Shark Tank is to connect future entrepreneurs to professionals in the student’s area of interest. In all, 30 first-come-first-serve spots available. To tailor the experience to students, Early College Initiatives staff members reach out to the students before the start of the institute. “The goal of Shark Tank is to help students develop a business model. Students interested in any subject, from art to science, will have an expert there to help them,” Brown said
First step toward college
The benefit of high school students attending these summer institutes is not only to collect college credit. Students who participate in the summer institutes that take place on the EOU campus stay in residence halls, dine in Hoke, and are taught by EOU faculty.
“High school students are more likely to go to college after attending a campus institute," Brown said. "Students can really determine if EOU is a good fit for them by seeing what college life is like at EOU through these institutes."
