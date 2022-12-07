SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville woman was arrested after endangering her child while fleeing from police in a stolen pickup, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a report of a pickup stolen from a home in Summerville, according to the press release. Law enforcement found the silver Ford truck on Hunter Road and initiated a traffic stop. Katelyn Davison, 27, did not pull over and was pursued by deputies. She avoided spike traps, but was eventually stopped in Summerville.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

