A van that transported American Red Cross staff and equipment from Boise to La Grande for the town's last blood drive of 2022 sits in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot on Wednesday, Nov. 9. La Grande finished its blood draw year with more than 200 units over what was collected in 2021.

LA GRANDE — History has been made in the La Grande blood donations. 

A total of 243 units of blood were collected during a two-day American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, boosting the number of units donated during five two-day drives in 2022 to 1,176 — the first time in at least 20 years that La Grande has topped the 1,000 unit mark for blood donations. A unit of blood is about one pint. 

