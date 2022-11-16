Red Cross van

This is one of the vehicles which transported American Red Cross staff and equipment from Boise, Idaho to La Grande for its November 9-10 blood drive. The van is shown on Wednesday, Nov. 9. 2022 in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — History has been made on the La Grande blood donation front. 

A total of 243 units of blood were collected during a two-day American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, boosting the number of units donated during five two-day drives in 2022 to 1,176 — the first time in at least 20 years that La Grande has topped the 1,000 unit mark for blood donations. A unit of blood is about one pint. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.