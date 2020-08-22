LA GRANDE — The sky was falling 51 years ago where Nancy Tarpy hunkered down in Gulfport, Mississippi, and she feared the worst was yet to come.
It was 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, 1969, and Tarpy, then 18, had just rushed to a bowling alley in Gulfport with seven others to escape Hurricane Camille, one of the worst tropical cyclones to ever strike the United States. The bowling center, on a Navy Seabee base, seemed like one of the safest places to shelter for it was made of steel and concrete.
“(The bowling alley) was also a bomb shelter,” Tarpy said.
Minutes after Tarpy and her companions arrived, Mother Nature rolled a cruel strike.
The hurricane ripped open a portion of the bowling center’s roof, causing its ventilation system and a portion of its ceiling to crash into the interior. Suddenly torrential rain was falling into the building and water began rising up its bowling lanes. Tarpy and her party, who were in the center’s snack shop, had nowhere to escape to, since going outside might mean being swept away by wind and floodwater.
“I really thought I might die,” said Tarpy, who today lives in La Grande. “My biggest fear was that the entire roof would collapse.”
Compounding the miserable situation was the sound of Hurricane Camille and the tornadoes it spawned.
“It was deafening,” said Tarpy, who was sheltering with her first husband, Terry McDaniel, and other relatives and friends.
Fortunately the roaring winds and the rainfall subsided as the hurricane moved on about 20 minutes later, and the floodwater in the bowling alley, which reached the edge of the snack shop, began receding. Not knowing if it was safe to leave, Tarpy and her group remained in the building’s snack center.
After a wait of almost 20 hours, officials told the bowling center party it could go outside if everyone was extremely careful. Tarpy and her group left money behind for the food they had eaten while waiting out the long hours.
Walking outside was a rude awakening. There were shattered buildings, downed power lines, numerous cars with windows blown and dead bodies. Military barracks were all around the area, and the west walls of all of them were missing.
“It looked like a bomb had gone off,” Tarpy recalled.
Mud on some streets was 2-feet thick and “had to be removed with bulldozers,” she said.
Those who assisted with the cleanup included Tarpy’s husband, a Navy Seabee who was scheduled to be sent to Vietnam on Aug. 17. Hurricane Camille delayed his deployment flight. McDaniel remained in Gulfport where he was assigned the unenviable task of removing dead bodies.
The ones he helped recover were among the approximately 250 people the hurricane killed during its devastating run through Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and the East Coast. Those who died in Gulfport included a man who tied himself and his young son to a bridge to keep themselves from being blown away.
“(Their bodies) were never found,” Tarpy said.
Gulfport was without electricity for weeks following the hurricane, which meant there was no refrigeration. The only ice available was at an ice plant that had insulated blocks. The plant’s supplies soon sold out, causing tempers to flare.
“There was a knife fight involving two men trying to get the last block of ice,” she said.
Once Tarpy and a friend spotted a milk truck that had a working refrigeration unit. They bought at least a quart of chocolate milk and consumed it on the spot.
“That was the best milk I ever tasted,” Tarpy said. “It was like a delicacy.”
Martial law and an evening curfew were in place in the days following the disaster.
“People out past it were arrested,” she said. “They really cracked down.”
About two weeks after the hurricane, Tarpy, whose husband by then had been deployed to Vietnam, drove to Kansas City, Missouri, to stay with his parents. Tarpy drove her 1964 Impala. The storm left the car with no windows on its driver’s side, a windshield so pitted by rock damage it was difficult to see out of, and headlights that only worked when the high beams were on.
A police officer stopped Tarpy in Alabama to warn her of a bad tire. When he saw her blown-out windows he became suspicious.
“He thought I had stolen the car,” Tarpy said.
Amazingly, when she told him Hurricane Camille had damaged the car, the officer said he didn’t know about the storm. She convinced the officer that she had not stolen the vehicle when she showed him her vehicle registration.
After this, the police officer led Tarpy to a shop to get her tire replaced because of his concern for her safety.
Tarpy said she was not popular with drivers at night because only her high beams worked. A generous truck driver solved her problem when he suggested Tarpy follow closely behind him so his vehicle could block her high beams. She did, and made it to Kansas City safely.
Tarpy moved to La Grande in 2002 with her second husband, Cliff Tarpy, to whom she has been married 42 years. The couple moved here to be with family.
Today when Nancy Tarpy reflects back upon her Hurricane Camille experience, she shudders when thinking about how close she came to possible death.
“I was given a second chance,” she said.
It is a second opportunity that has helped her never to take anything for granted.
“It gave me a whole new perspective on life,” Tarpy said.
