ELGIN — A high-speed car chase through Elgin on Saturday, May 13, ended after the driver got stuck in the snow on Clark Creek Road.

Union County Sheriff’s Office took Jeffery Black, 55, of Elgin, into custody for felony fleeing, reckless driving and reckless endangering, according to a press release from Sheriff Cody Bowen. Black was also arrested on a Union County failure to appear warrant and an out of state fugitive warrant from Washington.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

