ELGIN — A high-speed car chase through Elgin on Saturday, May 13, ended after the driver got stuck in the snow on Clark Creek Road.
Union County Sheriff’s Office took Jeffery Black, 55, of Elgin, into custody for felony fleeing, reckless driving and reckless endangering, according to a press release from Sheriff Cody Bowen. Black was also arrested on a Union County failure to appear warrant and an out of state fugitive warrant from Washington.
Deputy Morris Capers was on Valley View Road near Gordon Creek Road around 6 p.m. speaking with Oregon State Trooper Justin Armstrong when he heard a car approaching at high speeds, according to the probable cause declaration. The pair stepped out of the roadway, but the red Mazda slowed down to an almost stop after cresting the hill and seeing law enforcement. Capers reported that there were no front or back license plates on the Mazda. The rear window was also broken.
The driver, later identified as Black, drove past law enforcement on Valley View Road and headed toward Highway 204. Capers got into his patrol car and attempted to catch up with the Mazda. He reported that there was a pink case in the middle of the road that appeared to have been thrown out of the car.
With both his lights and sirens on, Capers pursued Black and caught up to him as he turned onto Highway 204, according to the probable cause declaration. Black reportedly failed to yield and continued speeding — exceeding 70 mph. Capers reported that Black passed another vehicle as they entered Elgin near the gas station and then turned onto North 17th Street.
“The vehicle continued to flee at high rates of speed through the entire north neighborhood of Elgin. The vehicle was driving in a reckless manner that caused a lot of tire squeal and skis, while also ignoring stop signs and rules of the road,” Capers wrote.
The chase then crossed over into the south neighborhoods of Elgin and eventually onto Clark Creek Road, according to the probable cause declaration. The pursuit continued on Clark Creek Road for approximately 12 miles — passing both Elgin Cemetery Road and Dutton Road. There were several snow patches on the road, which is where the Mazda got stuck. Black attempted to get the car out of the snow, but was unable to. Both Black and his passenger made their hands visible to law enforcement.
According to Capers report, he exited his patrol car with his weapon drawn and approached the driver’s side of the Mazda. He instructed Black to get out of the car and lay down on his stomach. Capers told the passenger to remain in the car while getting Black into handcuffs. After Black was secure on the ground, Capers told the passenger to exit the car and also secured the individual in handcuffs.
Capers later asked the passenger if at any point they told Black to stop the car and let them out, according to the probable cause declaration. He reported that the passenger said no and “I didn’t know what to do.” The passenger was given a courtesy ride back to their residence, according to the press release.
Capers read Black his Miranda right, which he reportedly understood.
“I asked Jeff why he ran, he stated he wanted a lawyer. I did not ask Jeff any further questions regarding the pursuit,” Capers wrote.
Black is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Jared Boyd. Bail has been set by Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers and Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.