LA GRANDE — One of the three suspects arrested in connection with a high-speed car chase in July out of Island City pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Union County Circuit Court to all charges against him.
Demus Montez was charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and misdemeanor fleeing.
Out of the three suspects, Montez was the only one who did not have his hearing plea date rescheduled to later in the month. He is represented by his court appointed counsel — La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph.
Montez, Jessica Spalinger and Ashtin Romine were arrested during July in connection to a burglary at Muzzleloader's and More and subsequent car chase out of Island City. According to law enforcement, the trio fled from the parking lot in a car driven by Spalinger, injuring the business owner’s daughter, Randi Shafer. They were pursued in a high-speed chase where shots were fired at Oregon State Police. The chase ended in Elgin with all three suspects fleeing on foot into the underbrush near Indian Creek.
Spalinger and Romine were both taken into custody on July 17 and Montez was arrested on July 19. Romine was arrested for reckless endangering and for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, while Spalinger is in jail for first-degree assault, hit-and-run with injury, recklessly endangering and misdemeanor fleeing from police.
Both Spalinger and Romine’s plea hearings have been pushed to later in August. Spalinger is represented by court appointed counsel — La Grande attorney James Schaeffer. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23 to enter a plea to the charges against her. According to the Union County Circuit Court schedule, Schaeffer also will be motioning for Spalinger’s release.
Romine will be in court the following day for his plea hearing. Romine, who is represented by court appointed counsel Kathleen Dunn of Canyon City, has waived his right to have his case brought to trial within 60 days of arrest.
Montez will be back in court on Sept. 14 for a status check.
