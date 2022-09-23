Wallowa County courthouse file
Buy Now

The Wallowa County Courthouse, in Enterprise, sits beneath a a blue sky in January 2022. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA — A La Grande man arrested for sex crimes pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Wallowa County Circuit Court to all charges against him.

John Fine, 54, was charged with six counts of felony sexual abuse, six counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse, third-degree attempted sexual abuse and misdemeanor escape. He has been indicted by a Wallowa County grand jury on all counts.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.