SUMMERVILLE — Digital technology is keeping the spirit of an ancient martial art alive in Northeast Oregon.
Laura Zambrano was teaching a tai chi class outdoors at the Pleasant Grove Grange near Summerville until COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shut down the class.
Zambrano is sailing over this hurdle by making her class available virtually. Students follow the lead of Zambrano, who guides them from her home near Summerville, via Zoom, an online video conference service, which allows her to see her students while leading them.
The class has between six and seven students. Most live in Northeast Oregon but two reside in Idaho and another lives in Arizona. Many of Zambrano’s students are seniors who did not grow up in the digital age, but they are having few if any problems connecting to participate in the class.
“They are dealing with it better than I am,” Zambrano said. “Their grandchildren are giving them a lot of help.”
Zambrano said while her classes are in session she mutes the sound of the students to prevent distractions. However, students can un-mute themselves and ask questions. They also are able to talk with their teacher and fellow students before and after each class. This is one of the students’ favorite parts of the class.
“Everybody is together socializing,” she said, adding that personal interaction is important because so many seniors are isolated during the pandemic.
Zambrano began teaching the class virtually two months ago.
Tai chi is a Chinese exercise that incorporates breathing, body movement and meditation. Zambrano incorporates qigong, an Asian form of yoga, into the course. One of the purposes of the class is to help her students develop balance and coordination, which she said is meant to be beneficial to people of all ages.
The class’s students include Carol Messinger of Summerville. Messinger credited the class with helping her to develop better body posture. She also said the class helps her because it gives her incentive to exercise more regularly.
“I know that I am expected to be there, and they will wonder where I am if I am not there,” Messinger said.
She also described Zambrano as an outstanding teacher.
“Laura puts her heart and soul into it. She is a very good instructor,” Messinger said.
Messinger said the virtual technology makes it possible for students to get a good visual idea of what they should be doing.
“She (Zambrano) looks at us and tells us what we need to work on. We watch her and learn new movements,” Messinger said.
She also said she enjoys the personal interaction it provides.
“We all agree that it makes us feel connected,” Messinger said.
For information about the class, email Zambrano at lzaction@gmail.com.
