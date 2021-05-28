WALLOWA — The annual Tamkaliks Rummage Sale is scheduled to take place Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6, at the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Rd. in Wallowa. The hours each day are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Fry bread, bison chili and baked good will be for sale to-go, in addition to rummage items. The sale is a fundraiser for the Tamkaliks Scholarships, given annually to a local graduating senior and a native student. To donate to the scholarship fund, visit wallowanezperce.org, mail a donation to P.O. Box 15, Wallowa, OR 97885, or do so in person at the sale.
To donate items for the rummage sale, schedule a drop off time by calling 541-398-1112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.