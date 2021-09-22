The Union County Fairgrounds will host Oktoberfest from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The La Grande event is open to all ages and features a variety of family-friendly activities, food and drinks.
LA GRANDE — Dust off your lederhosen, La Grande’s own autumn festival is returning this year at the Union County Fairgrounds.
Tap That Growlers is hosting Oktoberfest, an event with food, games, music and drinks from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The event’s namesake is in homage to the annual autumn festival held in Munich, Germany, in late September and October.
According to a Tap That Growlers employee, owner Devin Cornford’s goal in hosting the Oktoberfest event is to create a family-friendly get-together in the community. The event is open to all ages and features a variety of activities.
While Oktoberfest is typically centered around celebrating beer, Tap That Growlers is hoping to cater to all ages. Children and adults alike can compete in a pumpkin decorating contest among other events.
Backyard sports aficionados may compete in the cornhole tournament during Oktoberfest. Entry is $20 per participant and teams are drawn at noon Sept. 25. Cash prizes will be rewarded to the top cornhole teams.
A major segment of Oktoberfest is the barbecue contest. The competition will feature locals pitmasters showing off their skills. The barbecue will be served to patrons as part of the food options at the event.
Contestants will provide a side dish as well, while the barbecue will be graded in a judge’s choice contest and a people’s choice competition. Tap That Growlers is providing the equipment and materials needed for the contest.
La Grande’s Oktoberfest also will feature regional music acts, Corey Peterson Band, The Wasteland Kings and The EOscenes.
Admission to the event is donation-based and will go toward paying for the bands.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.