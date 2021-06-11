ENTERPRISE — Interagency Team 7 turned back management of the Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires to local agencies at 6 a.m. Friday, June 11, according to a press release.
Interagency Team 7 took over management of the blazes on June 7, but favorable weather conditions helped fire crews gain the upper hand.
The Joseph Canyon Fire, which was caused by overnight lightning last week, has burned more than 7,600 acres but is 95% contained, the press release said. The fire is approximately 23 miles southwest of Lewiston, Idaho.
The Dry Creek Fire, also caused by overnight lightning last week, has burned nearly 1,600 acres and also is 95% contained. The fire is located in a remote, rugged part of Hells Canyon, northeast of Joseph.
