LA GRANDE — Temperatures in the Grande Ronde and Wallow valleys are set to drop.
The National Weather Service is projecting the high for Aug. 17 will be 73 degrees in La Grande and 71 degrees in Enterprise. The cooling trend should continue on Aug. 18 with a high of 72 degrees in La Grande and a top mark of 67 degrees in Enterprise.
Temperatures are projected to drop because of a low pressure system moving in and weakening a high pressure system that has been hanging over Northeast Oregon since about Aug. 11, causing the four-day heat wave by trapping warm air in the region.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said there is a chance this weather change could boost air quality in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys.
“We could have westerly midweek wind that could blow out some of the smoke," he said.
IQAir, an air monitoring website, is projecting that air quality will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category in La Grande and Enterprise on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Sensitive groups include those with respiratory problems.
Brooks said there is a chance that a thunderstorm could hit Wallowa County on Aug. 18 but he said the chance of this happening is not good.
“We do not have a lot of confidence," he said of the possibility of a thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service is projecting that late week temperatures will rise in La Grande and Enterprise. The high for La Grande is forecast to be 81 degrees on Aug. 19, while the top mark in Enterprise is projected to be 75 degrees.
