UNION COUNTY — Neighbors Together of Union County has adapted its approach to provide a community Thanksgiving dinner despite the pandemic. The limit on social gatherings and rules about food service remain in effect until Dec. 2 due to Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze to curb the spread of COVID-19. The freeze put the hard chill on large community events. So rather than hosting a Thanksgiving dinner in a big hall, Neighbors Together, a 13-member church-based organization in La Grande, is distributing the goods to locals. Jared Upwall, pastor of Mountain Life Church, La Grande, is handling much of the project. “It was a really hard decision to cancel it this year,” he said, adding that it was the right one because holding the event in the traditional manner would not have met the pandemic restrictions. The goal is to give out 100 boxes, Upwall said, which contain the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving meal, including either a turkey or chicken, stuffing, potatoes and a dessert. Those who sign up for the meal will then prepare it themselves. For more information about getting a food box, visit Neighbors Together online at neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126. Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc. also has some Thanksgiving dinners available. Sydney Gleeson, the food services manager for the nonprofit, said the turkey dinners serve four. To put in a request for one of the meals, calls 541-963-7532 option 1. The La Grande Rotary Club also is not able to hold its annual Thanksgiving meal for seniors, veterans and others. Tucker Billman, president of the local Rotary Club, explained the organization in the past partnered with McDonald’s, but the freeze means the restaurant has to keep its lobby closed. La Grande Rotary has been busy, however, during the pandemic. Billman said the club early on during the outbreak worked with local restaurants to provide 400 meals to school children and others, and more recently the organization purchased roughly a ton of food from vendors at the La Grande Farmers Market and provided that to local food banks. “Some of the vendors there, we bought out their entire inventory,” he said. The freeze, though, has not put the kibosh on all local holiday traditions. Rotarians also were out Saturday helping to put up Christmas lights at Max Square. Last year was the first time the Brookshire Catering Company hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in Union at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds. The catering company had a history of serving a free community Christmas dinner every year in Joseph, and owner Jeff Brookshire felt he also could give back to the community he grew up in on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, due to the buffet style serving and limit on groups, Brookshire canceled this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. “The event had lots of community support,” he said. “Unfortunately, COVID changed the game plan this year. Hopefully we can return next year.” Brookshire said he will still try to hold a community Christmas dinner in Joseph if possible, but he is not sure when, or if, that will be possible.
UNION COUNTY — Neighbors Together of Union County has adapted its approach to provide a community Thanksgiving dinner despite the pandemic.
The limit on social gatherings and rules about food service remain in effect until Dec. 2 due to Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze to curb the spread of COVID-19. The freeze put the hard chill on large community events. So rather than hosting a Thanksgiving dinner in a big hall, Neighbors Together, a 13-member church-based organization in La Grande, is distributing the goods to locals.
Jared Upwall, pastor of Mountain Life Church, La Grande, is handling much of the project.
“It was a really hard decision to cancel it this year,” he said, adding that it was the right one because holding the event in the traditional manner would not have met the pandemic restrictions.
The goal is to give out 100 boxes, Upwall said, which contain the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving meal, including either a turkey or chicken, stuffing, potatoes and a dessert. Those who sign up for the meal will then prepare it themselves.
For more information about getting a food box, visit Neighbors Together online at neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc. also has some Thanksgiving dinners available. Sydney Gleeson, the food services manager for the nonprofit, said the turkey dinners serve four. To put in a request for one of the meals, calls 541-963-7532 option 1.
The La Grande Rotary Club also is not able to hold its annual Thanksgiving meal for seniors, veterans and others. Tucker Billman, president of the local Rotary Club, explained the organization in the past partnered with McDonald’s, but the freeze means the restaurant has to keep its lobby closed.
La Grande Rotary has been busy, however, during the pandemic. Billman said the club early on during the outbreak worked with local restaurants to provide 400 meals to school children and others, and more recently the organization purchased roughly a ton of food from vendors at the La Grande Farmers Market and provided that to local food banks.
“Some of the vendors there, we bought out their entire inventory,” he said.
The freeze, though, has not put the kibosh on all local holiday traditions. Rotarians also were out Saturday helping to put up Christmas lights at Max Square.
Last year was the first time the Brookshire Catering Company hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in Union at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds. The catering company had a history of serving a free community Christmas dinner every year in Joseph, and owner Jeff Brookshire felt he also could give back to the community he grew up in on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, due to the buffet style serving and limit on groups, Brookshire canceled this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
“The event had lots of community support,” he said. “Unfortunately, COVID changed the game plan this year. Hopefully we can return next year.”
Brookshire said he will still try to hold a community Christmas dinner in Joseph if possible, but he is not sure when, or if, that will be possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.