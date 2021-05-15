The four-legged beat — Union County's animal enforcement duo stays busy

UNION COUNTY — Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy Lani Jones was on the lookout Wednesday morning, May 12, for loose cattle on the outskirts of Summerville.
Her police vehicle kicked up dust as she arrived where someone had reported the livestock — only to find the cattle lazily grazing a field in the sun.
As an animal enforcement officer, Jones said her responsibilities are much more than serving as the county’s official “dogcatcher,” a term she said carries a pejorative not unlike “ambulance driver” for emergency medical technicians. Jones, along with deputy Patricia Kelly, her fellow animal enforcement officer, are responsible for handling all animal-related calls in the county — from wayward dogs to vagabond bovines. With thousands of animals in the county, the two find themselves frequently inundated with service calls.
Jones recalled an incident several years prior where the sheriff’s office had to confiscate underfed and abused livestock, and keep the animals nearly four months. During that time, Jones had to learn to become a rancher — though with help and assistance from the community. That meant feeding, providing shelter and giving medical attention to the animals.
By the time the sheriff’s office was able to auction off the livestock to cover accrued costs, the evidence had multiplied.
Education first
Jones left the cattle and headed toward Union, taking backroads.
“I have all the shortcuts,” Jones said.
Jones has lived in Union County for most of her life, and has spent nearly 20 years working for the sheriff’s office. Her official role is a civil deputy responsible for domestic complaints and serving court summons to residents of the county, but like all small community law enforcement officers, she wears multiple hats. She also is one of three medical examiners for the county.
Jones entered Union to respond to a follow-up regarding a loose dog the city ordinance officer saw wandering the night before — a problem pit bull dog that had killed seven cats from three separate households the week before. A woman with a child entered their yard and spoke with Jones about the dog.
Jones said her primary goal is to educate pet owners, especially those with unruly dogs, about ways to minimize harm in the community.
“When I go out, not only do I warn them, I also educate them and say, ‘How can I help you be a better dog owner?’” Jones said.
She noted the pit bull, which frequently gets loose, should be tethered and offered to acquire the tethers and leashes if the owners are unable to afford one.
“We take it seriously because these dogs have the potential to bite a human, and it’s our responsibility to keep the citizens safe,” Jones said.
The deputy said the household had received a citation for their dog only a week prior.
“When a dog kills a domestic animal, or bites a person, we put them on — I call it ‘doggy probation.’ In short, it’s an aggressive level two probationary period, so that if the dog does anything else in one year, we could take the animal and possibly euthanize it.”
It’s a last resort, certainly, but a necessary final step when animals continue to remain uncontrolled and dangerous to the community. Jones said she prefers education and assistance to hardline approaches that would upset pet owners and could lead to violent confrontation.
Before leaving, Jones gave the woman an extra collar from the back of her vehicle. The resident was thankful, noting the pit bull had a tendency to break free from his collar.
Finding the right fit
Deputy Kelly sifted through a stack of civil service papers inside her police vehicle while at a mobile home park along Riddle Road in La Grande when a man walked up to discuss his neighbor’s barking dogs. She has been on the sheriff’s payroll only since August 2020, but the community is starting to recognize her as one of the two animal enforcement officers.
Kelly began her law enforcement career working as a correctional officer and obtained the rank of sergeant. She took a pay cut to become an animal enforcement officer.
“I didn’t know if I’d like it,” Kelly said. “I had trained dogs and worked with horses, so I figured I’d probably be good at it. As Lani was training me, I ended up loving it. I’m much happier.”
A stuffed dog doll hung in the windshield of Kelly’s patrol vehicle — a gift from Jones after Kelly finished her probation period and was able to work solo as a deputy with Union County.
“The things I love in life, and my background,” she said, “it kind of brings it all together.”
Kelly recently moved to the area and is learning the local streets. But other parts of the job are harder.
She recalled a resident who suffered through severe drug addiction. The deputy hoped eventually, with treatment and time, the person would recover. It has not happened. She also remembered assisting Jones with a blood extraction from a dead resident for evidence and autopsy purposes.
“It was hard in the beginning, because I felt, ‘Why are you all so happy, don’t you see this stuff happening around here?’ And you want them to see that,” Kelly said. “Not everybody can handle this, not everybody can do this job.”
Still, being one of the few women at the sheriff’s office has its advantages, Kelly said, such as handling situations involving children.
“I’ve had so many good interactions with children,” Kelly said, “and being able to do that kind of police work is so much better.”
Seasonal problems
Jones noted many of the calls she and Kelly respond to involve dogs, from barking pups that irritate neighbors to pets left in cars while the owners go shopping or run errands. Education, she said, is paramount.
“It seems simple to me,” Jones said. “If it’s hot outside, don’t take your dog with you.”
But many do, she said.
As she explained summer months create potentially fatal hazards for pets in vehicles, a call came across the radio about two small dogs inside a pickup in the Walmart parking lot in Island City.
“A dog can’t sweat, so they have the potential to overheat quickly,” she said. “We get a lot of these calls.”
She arrived to see the two small dogs in a vehicle with all four windows cracked open. The day was not too warm, but she verified the internal temperature of the vehicle as a precaution, using a handheld laser. It registered just under 90 degrees. While not entirely dangerous to the dogs inside, she left her card on the driver’s door with her number and the request for a phone call.
Each season has its own challenges, Jones said. Winter brings increased calls about animals left outside in the cold or neglected livestock, and spring and summer come with increased calls for dog bites. She attributed the pattern to increased activity as more people are out enjoying the weather and walking their dogs.
She also said with summer, there is an increase in wolf attacks.
Here to help
“Animal-related stuff — people are really emotional about their animals — are truly one of the most volatile calls that you will ever go on,” Jones said. “If you say you’re going to take their animal away, it is almost as bad as telling them you’re going to take their children.”
Jones underscored that even simple noise complaints about barking dogs can quickly escalate into fiascos. She recalled a shooting on Tuesday, May 11, that left two deputies dead in Eden, Texas. They had responded to a call about a dog complaint that ended with gunfire, the deaths of the deputies and a critical injury to a city employee.
But most situations involving animals result in level-headed discussions and an opportunity to educate the public about animal control and the role the deputies play in keeping the community safe.
“One time I went to a call and there was a 5-year-old little girl that was inside the gate, and she put her little hands on her hips and she said, ‘My mom says that you go to people’s houses and steal their dogs!’” Jones said. “And I said, ‘Oh no, honey, we help animals.’”
