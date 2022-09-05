Bell grilling
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell grills hot dogs Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, during Celebrate La Grande’s drive-thru party. Bell said he likes his hot dogs grilled and the more charred the better.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The annual celebration of everything that makes La Grande ‘grand’ was the creation of two public officials in 1995.

Then-mayor Di Lyn Larsen-Hill and former police Sgt. Scott Franks wanted to bring neighbors together to celebrate the community that makes La Grande so special, Larsen-Hill said. The community-oriented “end of summer block party” is always a mix of fun games and free food.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

