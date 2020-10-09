UNION — Law enforcement for the city of Union received a noteworthy boost Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a contract between the city of Union and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement service.
The agreement will provide a deputy who will work 120 hours a month in Union and spend a much smaller amount of time in other portions of the county.
The contract took effect immediately. This means Union has steady law enforcement service from the sheriff’s office for the first time in four years. Ever since the city did not renew its contract with the sheriff’s office, it has received only emergency service from the sheriff’s office and periodic patrols.
Funding to cover the position for four years will come from a $125,000 Community Oriented Policing federal grant the sheriff’s office received and a total of $201,080 from the city of Union. Union will pay this amount in increments of $50,295 for salary and benefits each year of the contract.
The deputy working in Union also lives there, and once on duty, the deputy will have an office in the town.
The deputy will come on duty later this year after finishing his enforcement training, said Doug Wiggins, Union’s city administrator. Until then, other deputies with the sheriff’s office will provide Union with law enforcement services.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said she is pleased with the agreement.
“I am excited that the city of Union and the sheriff’s office have been able to work together to bring enhanced law enforcement service to Union,” Beverage said.
Union Mayor Leonard Flint said having a deputy in the city will be a plus because it will mean residents will become familiar with the individual. This will make them feel comfortable approaching the deputy to express a concern about something they saw or heard about. The mayor said the deputy will develop a better idea of what to be on the lookout for and what to be less concerned about by being based in Union.
“It will be more like a neighborhood police service,” the mayor said. “There will be more personal contact than if a deputy comes in and out.”
