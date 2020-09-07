PENDLETON — High winds toppled a utility pole in Pendleton, cutting the power to the East Oregonian, which prints The Observer and other papers.
There is no estimate for when power will be restored and systems back online. This could mean the newspaper will not be able to go to press tonight for the edition for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The outage also affects digital systems, meaning the digital copy of the newspaper also may not be available Tuesday.
The Observer will update when we know more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.