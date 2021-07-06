The thunder rolls at the Peak

The Nilson family and hundreds of other spectators watch as fireworks light up the night sky at the Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union Sunday, July 4, 2021. The “Thunder at the Peak” fireworks display was mostly without incident, with only a small fire erupting and quickly doused by firefighters on scene.
