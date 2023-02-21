LA GRANDE — La Grande High School was one of the many schools across Oregon that received a ‘swatting’ report of an active shooter on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

La Grande Police Department dispatch received a report around 12:30 p.m. of a potential active shooter on the La Grande High School campus, according to a public notification from La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.