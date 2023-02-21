LA GRANDE — La Grande High School was one of the many schools across Oregon that received a "swatting" report of an active shooter on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
La Grande Police Department dispatch received a report around 12:30 p.m. of a potential active shooter on the La Grande High School campus, according to a public notification from La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza.
Law enforcement was already on site at the school when dispatch received the call, so they were able to quickly and efficiently determine the threat was not credible, according to Mendoza.
La Grande High School is one of multiple schools in the state that on Feb. 21 received a swatting call, which is a prank call made to draw a larger number of emergency services to a particular address. Media reports indicated similar incidents happened at Baker, Hermiston and Ontario high schools.
La Grande High School worked with law enforcement and staff throughout the day to monitor and support students, according to the release. Law enforcement will also provide extra patrols and presence at school campuses.
School continued to operate normally, but parents were told they were welcome to pick up their children early.
