LA GRANDE — Major bridge replacement and improvement work may be on the Union County horizon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program proposals call for at least three major bridge projects to be completed in Union County between 2024 and 2027.
Topping the list in terms of visibility and usage would be major upgrades of the westbound and eastbound Interstate 84 bridges passing over the Spruce Street area near Riverside Park. The bridge’s road surfaces would be replaced plus joint structures and approach slabs, according to ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg.
ODOT’s proposals also call for the replacement of two bridges in Union County — the Little Creek Bridge on North College Street in Union and the Catherine Creek Bridge on Woodruff Lane, 3 three miles northeast of Hot Lake. Both bridges will be replaced with spans that will more easily meet state standards, according to information on ODOT’s website.
The Little Creek Bridge is at least 40 years old, and the Catherine Creek Bridge is 93 years old. The Union County Board of Commissioners voted in May 2022 to enter into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to replace the Catherine Creek Bridge, a project expected to cost $2.5 million. The Oregon Department of Transportation will pick up $2.25 million of the tab and Union County will handle the other $250,000. ODOT’s funding for the replacement, if the project receives government approval, would be provided by the Federal Highway Bridge Replacement Program.
The Woodruff Lane Catherine Creek Bridge is 77 feet long and 22 feet wide. The bridge, made of steel and wood, would be replaced by a concrete slab span structure that will have new approaches and a guardrail. It will be designed to have a lifespan of up to 100 years, according to Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.
The current Woodruff Lane Catherine Creek Bridge has a load limit of 24 tons, which means heavy agricultural equipment cannot be driven over it. It also means that in the event of something like a fire in the area on the west side of the bridge, emergency vehicles would have to take a 3-mile detour to bypass the bridge to reach the fire.
Other projects
ODOT’s STIP proposals also call for culverts to be replaced in many areas along Highway 244 between Hilgard State Park and Ukiah and on Interstate 84 between La Grande and Baker City. Strandberg said it is important to repair and replace culverts because doing so improves water drainage, which can be critical when there is heavy rain.
“Keeping culverts in good condition will help keep water from flooding roadways,” he said.
Proposed STIP projects in Union County also call for curb ramps that don’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards to continue to be replaced in portions of Union County, Strandberg said. The small new ramps are designed to make it easier for people using wheelchairs to pass between the sidewalk and the road.
Many ramps that are at least 20 years old are being replaced with ones that have more gradual grades. Also, the ramps are bright yellow, making them easier to see. The work is part of an ODOT effort to boost accessibility throughout the state, Strandberg said. Cities in Northeastern Oregon where these curb ramps have been installed include Union, Imbler and Enterprise.
