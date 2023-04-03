North Spruce Street Interstate 84 bridge
Buy Now

A truck traveling on Interstate 84 passes over North Spruce Street in La Grande on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.  

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Major bridge replacement and improvement work may be on the Union County horizon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program proposals call for at least three major bridge projects to be completed in Union County between 2024 and 2027.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.