LA GRANDE — The count down to the start of the voting process for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, Union County mail election is beginning.
On the Union County front for candidates running for open positions, three positions are up for election, none of which have contested races.
The open berths are for Union County’s clerk, justice of the peace and treasurer positions. Incumbents Camee Jensen and Rick Dall are running for the treasurer and justice of peace positions, respectively, and Lisa Feik, the chief deputy of the Union County Clerk’s office, is the candidate for Union County clerk.
Feik is running to succeed Robin Church, who will soon retire after serving as Union County clerk since 2007. She has been the county clerk’s office chief deputy since August 2008. Prior to joining the county clerk’s office, Feik worked in the Union County assessor’s office from 2001 to 2007.
The clerk’s office is in charge of running all public elections in Union County. The office is in charge of many other things, including marriage licenses, which the clark’s office sells. Record keeping is another task assigned to the clerk’s office. The office is responsible for storing the county’s permanent records, including deeds, mortgages and all of the Union County Board of Commissioner resolutions, ordinances and minutes.
Feik said she has been inspired to run for the county clerk position because it will provide her with an opportunity to continue assisting others.
“I’m proud of the way the office can help people," she said.
Feik added that she is also proud of the county clerk’s office in general and wants to maintain its integrity.
Jensen has served as Union County’s treasurer since April 2021. Jensen was appointed to her position by the Union County Board of Commissioners to fill an opening created when Donna Marshall retired as county treasurer.
Jensen served as a legal secretary for Union County’s juvenile department for about five years prior to being appointed treasurer. Jensen earlier worked for the Union County Circuit Court as a judicial specialist in its accounting department about five years, starting in 2010.
Jensen, who grew up in Coos Bay, enjoys her job because of her staff and the challenges she gets to tackle.
“I love working with the crew and problem solving," she said.
The Union County treasurer's office responsibilities include investing, accounting for, managing, distributing and safeguarding the county's cash assets.
Dall, a La Grande attorney, has served as Union County’s justice for the peace since 2003. Dall has worked as an attorney since 1992. As the justice of the peace, Dall presides over Union County’s Justice Court, which processes traffic citations for violations on county roads and citations for ordinance violations including those for nuisances.
He said he likes his work, noting that he is able to do it while maintaining his full time job as an attorney.
"I enjoy working for the county and interacting with staff and the community,'' Dall said.
He added that he also likes it because it gives him a chance to work with the Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Dall earlier served as the city of Union’s municipal court judge for more than a decade.,
Ballots for the election will be mailed out by the Union County clerk’s office on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.