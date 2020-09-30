LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s food service program is better equipped to feed families.
The Safeway Albertsons Foundation has provided Central, Greenwood and Island City elementary schools with $3,000 each to help them fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money for the grants was raised from the Help Feed Families During the Crisis fundraiser, which was part of the Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative.
The $9,000 total will go to the district’s food service program, and it is coming at an opportune time.
Chris Panike, the La Grande School District’s business manager, said in normal years the district’s food service program is self-supported, meaning the revenue from the sale of meals to students and the reimbursement the school district receives from the federal government covers the cost of serving breakfasts and lunches. The school district’s food service program has not been self-supporting since mid-March when the pandemic forced all schools to close.
Rather than serving meals in schools, the district now provides grab-and-go meals, and it takes longer to prepare the food that is distributed in paper or plastic bags.
“It is much more labor intensive,” Panike said.
The extra cost of preparing grab-and-go meals has hit the district harder since the school year started. Last spring the school district had more non-food service personnel to help with meal preparation because there were no on-site classes. Preparing the meals now is more of a strain financially because the school district’s Comprehensive Distance Learning program. The program places more demands on non-food service staff, which means fewer people are available to help pack and distribute the meals. The district will use the $9,000 in total grant funds to offset the costs of preparing the meals.
Gineal Davidson, president of the Safeway Albertsons Portland Division, said in a news release his company was proud to lend a hand to La Grande’s schools that are “leaning in farther” during the pandemic to help their students.
“A child’s focus should be on learning, discovering and having fun,” according to Davidson, “not whether they will be able to have lunch today.”
