LA GRANDE — A trio of La Grande School District administrators are set to retire.
La Grande Middle School Principal Kyle McKinney and Central Elementary School Principal Suzy Mayes will retire at the end of the school year, Superintendent George Mendoza told the school board Wednesday, Jan. 13. McKinney and Mayes will join school district Business Manager Chris Panike, who also plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Panike has been the business manager after joining the school district in Nov. 28, 2006. Panike came to La Grande from the Ontario School District where he was its payroll clerk and had worked five years. Panike said he had to weigh a number of factors carefully before deciding to retire.
“I have mixed emotions. I enjoy my job, I enjoy what I do,” Panike said.
He ultimately decided to retire, though, because the move will give him more time to travel to Southeast Asia with his wife Linda, who is from Singapore, after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The Panikes recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
McKinney is completing his 14th year as principal of LMS. He earlier was the school’s assistant principal for four years and taught math at La Grande High School for six years. He, too, said retiring was a hard decision to make.
“I love my staff, I feel like I have the best staff in the district,” McKinney said. “I will also miss my kids.”
McKinney said he plans to remain in La Grande with his wife of 35 years, Eva, a secretary at Greenwood Elementary School. Kyle McKinney plans to maintain his ties with the school district as a substitute teacher. This will give him a chance to do what he most enjoys, instructing students.
“I still miss being in the classroom with kids,” McKinney said.
The principal said one of the changes he has noted during his career is today more grandparents are raising students than when he joined LMS 18 years ago.
“I take my hat off to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren,” McKinney said.
Mayes has served as Central Elementary School’s principal since the fall of 2014.
Mayes earlier served as an alternative school principal in the InterMountain Education Service District for eight years through June 2014. She has lived in Union County since 1978. Mayes said she has wonderful recollections of her tenure at Central.
“I have so many fond memories of my time at Central School. As I reflect on my best part of being a principal, without a doubt I would have to say the children,” Mayes said in an email. “Watching them grow up over the years and become great human beings is my greatest joy. A close second would be collaborating with a staff that have been as passionate about children as I am. I’ve also been very fortunate to have been blessed with incredible PTO teams and an admin team that I admire.”
Mayes said she is looking forward to spending more time with husband Jerry Mayes, a retired educator who worked for many years in the La Grande School District.
“We have so much in common and we both love to travel and learn new things. Our top three travel destinations will be Italy, Ireland, an African safari, and of course a Disney World trip with the grandchildren,” Suzy Mayes stated.
Mayes also will be devoting much time to her family and volunteer work in the La Grande School District. She added she always will hold Central close to her heart.
