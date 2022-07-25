UNION — Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged in three small wildfires over the weekend in Union County.
The largest was a 1-acre fire near Interstate 84 about 8 miles northwest of North Powder on Sunday, July 24. The fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. and was extinguished less than two hours later. Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the North Powder Rural Fire Department responded to the blaze. The fire was human caused and burned only grass, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s WildCAD website.
The other two fires broke out on Saturday, July 23. The largest was the one-fourth of an acre Floodwater Fire in the Grande Ronde Lake area 15 miles southwest of North Powder. The fire was reported at 9:56 a.m. It was controlled by 2:22 p.m. and contained by 6:40 p.m. on July 24. The fire was caused by lightning and burned timber. Firefighters were sent to it by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
A second wildfire broke out in Union County on July 23 in the Galloway Spring area 2 miles north of Elgin. The one-tenth of an acre fire, which was human caused, was reported at 2:38 p.m. and contained by 5:23 p.m. on July 23. Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the blaze which burned grass and brush, according to Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s WildCAD website.
