UNION — Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged in three small wildfires over the weekend in Union County.

The largest was a 1-acre fire near Interstate 84 about 8 miles northwest of North Powder on Sunday, July 24. The fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. and was extinguished less than two hours later. Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the North Powder Rural Fire Department responded to the blaze. The fire was human caused and burned only grass, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s WildCAD website.

