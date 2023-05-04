LA GRANDE — A total of 29 Union County employees with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union will receive cost of living increases under a new three-year contract approved by the Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, May 3.
The individuals are non-management employees within the tax assessor, county clerk, board of commissioners, district attorney, emergency services and planning departments, plus food service and clerical staff with the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Union County Corrections Department.
Terms of the contract call for employees to receive wage or salary increases of 5% in 2023-24 and a minimum of 2.5% and a maximum of 4.5% in both 2024-25 and 2025-26. The pay increases for 2024-25 and 2025-26 will be based on what the consumer price indexes are in major cities in the United States.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said that she is pleased with the new contract.
“It is a fair settlement," she said. “We very much appreciate the hard work our employees do in serving the county."
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo also said he believes the contract is a fair one and credited Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess with doing an excellent job of conducting the negotiations for the county.
The new contract also gives bonuses to long-time employees in the form of one-time Longevity Recognition payments. Following is the breakdown for employees will received for longevity based on how long they have worked for Union County: 10-years-$500, 15 years-$750, 20-years-$1,000 and 25 years-$1,250. The Longevity Recognition payments will be presented when an employment anniversary date is reached.
The contract also calls for an increase for what employees receive annually for boot and uniform cleaning to be increased by $400 a year. This is for non-certified employees in the Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Department who are required to wear uniforms.
'We would like to be fully funded'
Union County will receive $81,000 in wolf depredation funding in 2023 from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, according to a report presented by Burgess. She said this represents the highest amount Union County has ever received from the ODA's Wolf Depredation Grant program.
The grant will provide $12,900 to ranchers for livestock killed or injured by wolves. It will also provide $68,200 to pay for the use of nonlethal deterrents. The funding can be used to pay for the purchase of lights, noisemakers, range riders, guard dogs and anything else not lethal that will deter wolves from attacking livestock.
Commissioner Paul Anderes noted during the meeting that it has been determined that Union County has the highest number of wolves in the state. Beverage said she is glad that this fact is now being acknowledged.
“We appreciate that the state is recognizing this," she said.
Union County had requested $106,710 in funding for wolf compensation and deterrence from the state. Scrafo said that he is always grateful to receive money from the state to address wolves but he wishes it could have been closer to what was requested.
“We would like to be fully funded," he said.
