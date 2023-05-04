LA GRANDE — A total of 29 Union County employees with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union will receive cost of living increases under a new three-year contract approved by the Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, May 3.

The individuals are non-management employees within the tax assessor, county clerk, board of commissioners, district attorney, emergency services and planning departments, plus food service and clerical staff with the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Union County Corrections Department.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.