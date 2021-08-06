LA GRANDE — Thunderstorms caused heavy rains to hit portions of Union and Baker counties on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Areas receiving a deluge of rainfall in Union County included Fly Creek along the Grande Ronde River in south Union County which picked up half an inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Further south, Baker County’s Elkhorn Ridge area, which is west of Baker City, received an even higher amount at 1.1 inches.
La Grande was hit by a heavy thunderstorm around 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. which brought intense rain. The amount of rain La Grande received is not officially known though since the National Weather Service receives its precipitation readings for La Grande at the La Grande/Union County Airport which received no significant rainfall.
The thunderstorms which struck Northeast Oregon on Aug. 5 were caused in part by a lack of the smoke and haze from wildfires that had been present for much of the past month. The absence of smoke and haze from the valley allowed the sun to shine through, sparking the thunderstorms, according to Matt Callihan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
He said instability in the atmosphere and moisture made the region ripe for thunderstorms.
“It needed a trigger and sunlight was that trigger," he said.
