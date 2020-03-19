Due to production issues at our printing partner in Pendleton, the Thursday edition of The Observer did not make it to the local post office in time for today’s delivery.
Newspapers will be delivered in Friday’s mail.
We sincerely apologize to our valued readers for this inconvenience.
In the meantime, our website is available for free viewing.
