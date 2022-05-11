Patrick Flynn, manager of the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation, receives 103 handmade face masks on Friday, April 3, 2020, for hospital staff. Diane Hedrick, retired nurse, and Cheryl Simpson, retired social worker, organized a group of volunteers to sew the face masks for the hospital in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Ronde Hospital in La Grande announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that an expansion project will take place this coming summer. The plans will address needed space in the operating and procedure rooms, as well as improve other aspects of the facility. The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraising “From the Ground Up!” event is set for July 9, with ticket sales live at www.grh.org/fromthegroundup.
LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation and US Bank announced in a press release that the annual “From the Ground Up!” fundraising event will take place on Saturday, July 9, starting at 6 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande.
The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature multiple mobile food vendors with many tasty meal options from the area. “Dueling” DJs KC Kunkel and Scott Newman will provide music, and there will be games, including cornhole and ax throwing.
The event will feature performer Jonathan Burns, who has appeared on America’s Got Talent, and Penn and Teller’s Fool Us. “Jonathan will make you laugh and cheer for his hilarious and amazing jokes, tricks, and stunts,” according to the press release.
Guests will get a first look at a new project Grande Ronde Hospital is starting this summer, which “will launch the future of health care in Northeastern Oregon,” the release stated. The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation will be taking a big role in funding this project and will be announcing more details and donation opportunities.
For attendees and non-attendees alike, “From The Ground Up!” will also feature an online silent auction and a limited entry Golden Ticket Raffle for the chance to win a “bucket list vacation.” Golden Ticket entries are limited to 300 tickets.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital since 1969 and has raised more than $4.6 million, the release said. For questions about its fundraising projects or to donate, contact Patrick Flynn, GRH Foundation manager, at 541-963-1431 or go to www.grh.org/foundation.
