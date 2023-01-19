LA GRANDE — The Timber Ridge Apartment complex in northeast La Grande is about eight months from completion, but it already has an enviable problem — more applicants than it has room for.
A total of 386 people have applied for apartments at Timber Ridge, an affordable housing complex, well over the total capacity of 152 residents the apartment complex will have.
“We cannot open soon enough," said Sarah Parker, the executive director of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority.
Parker said the apartment complex, now about 40% complete, will fill an important void for those struggling to find affordable housing in Northeast Oregon.
“It is a beacon of hope," she said.
The $38.2 million, 82-unit housing complex on a 4.79-acre lot on East Q Avenue between 26th and 27th streets, is expected to be completed by the fall, said James Lee, a project manager for Community Development Partners, of Portland.
The construction of Timber Ridge Apartments started in July 2022 and work is continuing to progress on schedule this winter thanks to relatively mild weather conditions.
“The weather has been incredibly helpful," Lee said.
He said mild weather has allowed steady progress to continue through November, December and into this month. He noted though that road closures this winter have slowed material deliveries and high winds are limiting some of the work that can be done on floor and roof framing. Lee said though some of the delays have been planned for.
“We are hopeful the good weather holds through February into March," Lee said. "Then we’ll feel we can breathe a bit easier as far as the weather is concerned."
Community Development Partners is collaborating with Hunt Capital Partners, of Encino, California, and the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, to construct Timber Ridge Apartments.
Hunt Capital Partners is the tax credit syndication division of Hunt Companies. Hunt Capital Partners’ specialties include the sponsorship of federal and state low-income housing.
Northeast Oregon Housing Authority will be the owner and property manager of Timber Ridge Apartments, and Community Development Partners is serving as Timber Ridge’s developer. Portland-based Bremik Construction is the general contractor.
The apartment units will be available to households earning between 30% and 60% of the region’s median income.
Those who will be eligible to live at Timber Ridge Apartments include individuals living alone making $25,000 a year or less, Parker said.
The complex will have 32 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units, 20 three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom units.
Timber Ridge’s features include a 4,500-square-foot community building that will have a full kitchen and a large gathering space for community meals, a classroom and an early childhood education center. The community center will house Early Head Start classes that will be provided to children by Eastern Oregon University Head Start.
The community center will tie in with the multigenerational emphasis the apartment complex will have, Lee said. Portland-based EngAGE Northwest will play a big role in promoting this by lead programs promoting multigenerational activities at Timber Ridge. EngAGE will help put free arts and creativity, health and wellness and lifelong learning classes at Timber Ridge.
Outdoor amenities at the complex which will promote a social environment includes a walking path, basketball and pickle ball courts and a community garden space.
Lee said in other apartment complexes residents sometimes never get to know their neighbors. He said this is not likely to be the case at Timber Ridge.
“People will be living and interacting together," he said.
Timber Ridge will have a smaller carbon footprint because all of its electricity will be solar generated by photovoltaic panels.
“We will be taking advantage of the Eastern Oregon sun," Lee said.
