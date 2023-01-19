T Ridge 7

Construction of the Timber Ridge Apartment complex is now about 40% completion. Work on the apartments is set to be completed this fall. 

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Timber Ridge Apartment complex in northeast La Grande is about eight months from completion, but it already has an enviable problem — more applicants than it has room for.

A total of 386 people have applied for apartments at Timber Ridge, an affordable housing complex, well over the total capacity of 152 residents the apartment complex will have.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.