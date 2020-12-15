LA GRANDE — The proposal for a new low-income housing complex in La Grande would have an intergenerational flair.
The Portland firm Community Development Partners is heading up the work to develop Timber Ridge Apartments on 4.79 acres on East Q Avenue between 26th and 27th streets. Dan Steffey of Community Development Partners said the $23.7 million, 104-unit complex “would be a community that would be a welcoming home for people of all generations.”
Steffey and Engage, a consulting group, are developing a Community for All Ages model for Timber Ridge. That plan also is set to be in place at new low-income housing complexes in St. Helens, Gresham and Oregon City. The one in Gresham was recently completed and those in St. Helens and Oregon City are in the pre-development phase.
Steffey said the model is a positive reaction to communities where there is a wide range of ages. This has led to increased social isolation, especially for communities with many seniors. Isolation and the corresponding lack of human interaction takes a noteworthy physical toll on people’s health.
“Research has shown that isolation is as detrimental to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” Steffey said.
Steffey said he would like to create an environment at Timber Ridge Apartments in which senior isolation would be limited because younger people would be reaching out to older people, not only out of concern but because seniors have much to offer.
“They can help children with school work, babysitting and more,” Steffey said. “This engagement would be very beneficial to members of both generations.”
Steffey said people from a wide age range could be drawn to Timber Ridge Apartments through a variety of marketing strategies.
The objective of a Community for All Ages complex would be to benefit not only seniors but also younger people who are struggling financially. Steffey said people living on a limited income face enormous and constant stress, pressure that also takes a health toll.
The Portland resident has a firsthand understanding of what people facing financial difficulties go through.
“I experienced what it is like to live on limited means when I was younger,” Steffey said. “I know how stressful it can be.”
A key element of this stress often involves car maintenance because someone without a vehicle has a hard time getting to their job. Having neighbors to help with matters as fundamental as installing new windshield wipers could make a big difference for someone struggling financially.
“They could help people thrive,” Steffey said.
He said when people apply for occupancy at Timber Ridge, they would be urged to reach out to their community.
“We would want them to give back in ways which would benefit the entire community,” Steffey said.
This could include actions as simple as picking up litter at the apartment complex.
Steffey said residents would be encouraged not only to help others but also to be willing to accept assistance when offered.
“By being willing to accept help you are giving other people a sense of purpose,” Steffey said.
Timber Ridge Apartments would have physical features that would foster the intergenerational connections, said Dale Inslee, executive director of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority, which would own the complex. These would include flat walking paths with adjacent benches where people could rest. Exercise equipment for younger people and seniors who want more strenuous exercise also would be along the paths.
And a large community center would be a big part of the intergenerational component of Timber Ridge. It would include space for a computer lab and classes that could be taught for people of all ages.
Should the Community for All Ages concept be successful and be adopted throughout the United States, it could have a positive influence on the economy because people living in those communities would be healthier.
“If this catches on, it could drive down health care costs,” Steffey said.
Plans for Timber Ridge Apartments will soon be submitted to the city of La Grande Planning Department for approval. If the planning department grants approval and issues building permits, construction could start as early as April 2021 and be completed about a year later.
A portion of funding for the construction of Timber Ridge Apartments would come from the state’s Local Innovation Fast Track program, also known as LIFT. The Oregon Legislature approved this program about two years ago and it is providing funding for affordable housing projects throughout Oregon. The Timber Ridge project’s general contractor would be CB Construction of La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.