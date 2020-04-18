LA GRANDE — Less can be more.
Local educators are encouraging parents to remember the essence of these seemingly contradictory words as they help their sons and daughters with distance learning during the COVID-19 crisis.
The art of distance education is on the forefront of the minds of many parents as they help their children with school work after Gov. Kate Brown closed all schools in Oregon due to the pandemic. As of April 13, all public schools in Oregon are required to offer distance learning for students during the closures.
Parents are advised to study subjects for short periods rather than extended ones, according to La Grande High School assistant principal Brett Smith. The educator explained students, especially younger ones, learn best when they focus on subjects for 15-20 minutes and then do something refreshing, such as enjoy a short walk before resuming to their studies.
“Take brain breaks,” Smith said.
Island City Elementary School principal John Tolan agreed that shorter study segments work best and stepping away from work periodically is important when students get anxious because of the challenging nature of their curriculum.
“If work gets frustrating, take a break and cool down,” Tolan said.
Educators also emphasize the importance of establishing structure and routine.
Smith noted children are accustomed to the structured environment and routine they experience in school.
“Set a schedule that works for your family and your child,” said Smith, who will become the new principal of Island City Elementary in July, succeeding Tolan, who is retiring.
Imbler School District Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell suggested families have their children follow the routines they did when regular school was in session.
If children normally got up at 7 a.m. and got dressed, they should do the same now on weekdays since this will put them in the frame of mind to study. The superintendent has observed teachers providing instruction over the past week in which some children were still in their pajamas when talking with their teachers. She would prefer children to be dressed to make them feel like they are ready for school.
Patience a virtue
Lakey-Campbell encouraged parents not to get too anxious when dealing with the challenges posed by helping their children with distance education.
“Be patient and maintain your sanity,” she said.
The Imbler educator also said parents need to remember teachers, who likely are new to the world of distance education, share the frustrations they and students are experiencing.
Some Imbler teachers are reporting they feel more tired after a day of teaching via distance education than when instructing in the classroom. Lakey-Campbell said she believes this is because they are spending most their day in front of computer screens.
Tolan noted his teachers not only feel amplified stress from the new mode of instruction but also because a number are parents of children who are participating in distance learning. This means they must serve as parents and teachers simultaneously.
“Some are teaching with two or three children at home,” Tolan said.
The stress parents are experiencing as they help their children with distance education can be alleviated to a degree if they understand their roles. “Parents are not expected to be teachers,” Smith said.
He encouraged parents to think of themselves as learning partners with their children.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells echoed this sentiment.
“Parents are not expected to have a bachelor’s degree in education,” Wells said. “You can create a classroom environment but you cannot replicate a classroom at home.”
The superintendent said he has one expectation of his school district’s parents.
“Just do the best for kids, as you always do,” Wells said.
Support for parents
Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif said she wants parents to understand they are not alone as they help their children with distance learning.
Throughout the school districts, teachers remain available to give assistance and advice to students and to their parents through email, phone calls and online classroom platforms.
“Do not panic,” she said. “This is new to everybody.”
Tolan anticipates that the sometimes rough waters of the transition to distance education will get smoother.
“We will get better each week as we work out the kinks,” the Island City principal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.