PENDLETON — Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is ready to thrill again.
Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Toby Keith is set to headline the annual summer event July 10, 2021, at the historic Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Country music’s Clare Dunn, Clay Walker and Cole Swindell also are slated to perform, according to the announcement from Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
Organizers canceled the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new lineup of 2021 performers will replace the original headlining artist Eric Church, who is now set to perform at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in 2022, along with Macklemore.
Whisky Fest also plans to take place in front of a live audience, but there will be differences from previous years.
Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, according to the press release, will follow all health and safety guidelines per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local and state government health officials. This year’s main event will have a reduced capacity of 12,000 fans, and title sponsor Pendleton Whisky will provide face masks at each entrance to festivalgoers who choose to wear one.
The event has showcased some of the biggest names in the music performance industry, including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton and in 2019 Pitbull and Post Malone.
This year’s festival will kick off as usual with a Friday night party in downtown Pendleton, featuring musical performances by Kurt Van Meter, Precious Byrd and DJ Sovern-T.
