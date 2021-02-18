ELGIN — The Oregon Department of Transportation at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, announced the reopening of Oregon Highway 204.
The Tollgate Highway had been closed between Elgin and Weston while ODOT snow-removal crews worked to make the roadway safe for drivers.
While the highway is again open to all traffic, ODOT in the release warned motorists to expect winter conditions and very limited parking near recreation areas and Sno-Park lots.
ODOT crew on Thursday were continuing to blow snow away from road shoulders and benching some berms for better visibility.
Depending on weather conditions, ODOT hoped to have Sno-Park areas open on Friday. Check TripCheck.com or call 800-977-6368 for up-to-date conditions.
