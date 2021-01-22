UNION COUNTY — Oregon State Police reported a traffic stop in Union County led to arrests on drugs and weapons charges.
OSP Lt. Daniel Conner on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at about 1:10 p.m. pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 84 for multiple traffic infractions. When the lieutenant contacted the driver and passenger, he observed “reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.”
State police dog Ore alerted to the vehicle, and a search revealed a “commercial quantity of methamphetamine, scales, packaging material, paraphernalia, U.S. currency, prohibited weapons for a felon and a stolen 9-mm pistol,” according to state police. “As a result, the driver and passenger were arrested.”
The inmate roster for the Union County Correctional Facility and state court records show state police booked Joshua Barritt, 33, of Caldwell, Idaho, into the jail at 4:31 p.m. on charges of delivery and possession of meth, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. According to court documents, the state alleges Barritt stole a 9-mm pistol.
