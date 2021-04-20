BAKER CITY — Three people, including two from La Grande, were arrested on a variety of drug and weapons charges early Sunday, April 18, in Baker City after an Oregon State Police trooper stopped their car because the front passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
According to a report from trooper Dakotah Keys, he stopped the vehicle about 1:16 a.m. in Baker City.
The front passenger, Jefferson Eli Cole Sharp, 26, of La Grande, had two arrest warrants, for second-degree theft in Baker County Justice Court, and for probation violation from Union County Circuit Court.
Keys wrote in his report that Sharp also “verbally provided false information.”
While searching Sharp, Keys found two unlawfully concealed handguns, more than two grams of methamphetamine, in excess of the amount that constitutes a violation rather than a crime under a new state law, and “suspected fentanyl,” a painkiller.
Keys reported the rear passenger, Taylor Gordon Morris, 29, of La Grande, consented to a search, which yielded a weapon that Morris, a convicted felon, is not allowed to have, and a criminal amount of methampetamine.
Keys searched the vehicle and found a semi-automatic rifle, a Taser, a criminal amount of heroin and “additional items of drug paraphernalia.”
The driver, Francisco Garcia Torres, 38, of Boardman, who also is a felon, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and another weapon, and possession of 1 gram or more of heroin.
Morris was cited and released.
Torres and Sharp were both taken to the Baker County Jail.
